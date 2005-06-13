Finding Freedom in the Common
by Eveline Maedel
The other day I was browsing through a back issue of Personal Journaling magazine and came across an article about using a "commonplace book," or a book to record "unremarkable activities." The article discussed using a common book to keep a listing of the events of the day.
At last, I thought, something I can relate to! See, journaling for me has always been a sporadic process. Intimidated by the thought that any journaling has to be profound, I avoid writing in mine for weeks on end because I just don't have anything profound to say. I further complicate this process by reading journals of great writers and finding my entries pitiful in comparison. And so the page remains blank because the inner critic has already squashed the creative process.
On the other hand, keeping a list of the day’s happenings seemed to be painless. I decided to give it a try.
I'm one week into the practice of using the common book. It's a remarkably freeing process. The common book doesn't require long, dramatic entries - just simple, short bullet point lists will do. I can fill it out in ten minutes or less. I keep the notebook in my purse and often jot something down during the day. Some days the entries are pretty mundane - "got groceries," "chicken for supper," "finished newsletter." Once in a while something a little more inspiring slips through - "drove TJ to Red Rock and saw an awesome rainbow over the mountain. Skies soon clouded over again and went back to a misty rain. Weather site on the web calls it 'distant precipitation'. "
This listing of daily events frees me up to be more creative in my other journal. This journal is more like a scrapbook. Larger and with big blank pages that I can draw on, paste on, and scribble on. Sometimes I'll paste emails and letters into it, or notes from friends. I save movie and concert ticket stubs and paste those in - adding a little note about the performance. If I want to write a long diatribe, I have lots of room. I can cut out words and pictures from magazines and make a collage.
Because I've cleared out the clutter of my day and poured it into the common book, I can play in my scrapbook journal as often or as little as I want. I know I'll mine the common book later - to remember things that have happened, to write more about something I've recorded, to dig out nuggets for a poem.
No longer do my days seem to disappear in a blur. The minutiae of my everyday life is duly jotted down in my little common book.
© Eveline Maedel, 2005
Eveline Maedel is a part-time writer living in Northern Ontario. Married for 20 years and the mother of two boys she finds that writing helps her reflect on her spiritual journey. Besides editing her church’s newsletter, she has been published at Sisters in the Lord, Utmost Christian Writers, Sowing Seeds of Faith, Looking Up, Divine Eloquence, Christian Women Today, and Heart’s at Home. Her first book, Heart’s Desire, can be purchased by contacting her at maedel@shaw.ca or visiting her website at www.lulu.com/EvelineMaedel (All proceeds go to St. Mary’s church in Nipigon, Ontario). You can also visit her blog, EbenezerScribe at http://www.ebenezerscribe.blogspot.com./
3 Comments:
Are you still using the commonbook. I love it. In The Color Purple, Alice Walker writes, "I think it pisses God off if you walk by the color purple in a field somewhere and don't notice it." I think the commonbook is way of recognizing those little happenings in our life is actually our own color purple. If we don't take time to notice them,life just seems to skim by. Thanks for sharing, Camellia
yes, I'm still using the commonbook. I haven't migrated any of that info in to deeper journals yet, but at least the little things are there for later. Like an entry from tonight - "went for a walk, the air smells a sweet mixture of fresh cut grass and lilacs".
I absolutely agree that writing down the "little things" helps to make us more aware. I read over some entries and think - man, that was a full day!.
And some days, - man, what did I do? (grin)
I love that quote from Alice Walker - thanks for sharing.
I began keeping journals for my four children when my oldest was about 14. I wish I had started when he was younger. I chose a cover that seemed to match each of their personalities at the time. I have four sons and one daughter. My youngest son got the journal with the puppy on the cover and my daughter chose the pink roses. Over the years (and it's been 7 years in all) I have written about their lives -- their everyday happenings. It didn't seem like much at the time but as I look back on early entries I realize that I have captured a moment in time that I may have forgotten (or they may never have known) over time.
Now these journals are totally unedited so when I handed over my oldest son's to him this past January on his birthday, he laughed at all of the things I had written, things like, "You've gone and pierced your ear. I don't disapprove but I just never thought I'd see it happen. My son with yellow hair and a pierced ear. Oh, well, there are worse things. You're a good boy, even if you do have a new hole in your head."
As he moves out on his own next spring, he'll take those childhood memories with him. What a gift for both of us.
My youngest child now enjoys pulling out his journal (now that he can read) and flipping through past entries, giggling at the funny things and the not-so-funny things he did at 3, 4 and 7.
Thanks for the post. It reminded me that I need to go and see how long it's been since I penned a new line in those books. I have to set aside hours to do it as there are so many darn kids!!!
